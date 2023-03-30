Serum (SRM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $64.90 Million

Serum (SRM) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $26.82 million and $64.90 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000750 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Serum

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

