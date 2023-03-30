Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 675,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 1,067,864 shares.The stock last traded at $1.51 and had previously closed at $1.55.

Sharecare Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $505.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sharecare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHCR. Orin Green Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharecare during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Sharecare in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.