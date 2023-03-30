Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.15. Approximately 191,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 998,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.23.

Sharecare Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sharecare

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sharecare by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,599,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,239,000 after buying an additional 11,504,540 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sharecare by 13.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,754,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759,262 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sharecare by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,174,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sharecare by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,875,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after buying an additional 200,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Sharecare by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,326,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,120,000 after buying an additional 3,182,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being.

