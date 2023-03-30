Short Interest in 5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Rises By 116.2%

5N Plus Inc. (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 116.2% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FPLSF. Raymond James boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on 5N Plus from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.
5N Plus Stock Performance
Shares of 5N Plus stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $2.50. 4,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94.
5N Plus Company Profile
5N Plus, Inc engages in producing of chemicals and engineered materials. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells products which are used in applications such as security, aerospace, sensing, imaging, renewable energy and various technical industries.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 5N Plus (FPLSF)
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.