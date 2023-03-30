Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Declines By 45.0%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 45.0% from the February 28th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.0 days.

Aalberts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:AALBF traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. 666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.00. Aalberts has a 52-week low of $31.16 and a 52-week high of $51.67.

About Aalberts

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

