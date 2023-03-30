Short Interest in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Increases By 57.8%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,460,000 shares, an increase of 57.8% from the February 28th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assertio

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASRT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Assertio during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Assertio during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Assertio by 2,983.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Assertio in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Assertio in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Assertio from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assertio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Finally, BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Assertio from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Assertio Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of ASRT traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.41. 1,248,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.38. Assertio has a 1-year low of $1.86 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $1.11. Assertio had a return on equity of 72.98% and a net margin of 70.17%. The firm had revenue of $50.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.57 million. Analysts expect that Assertio will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Assertio Company Profile

Assertio Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial pharmaceutical products. Its commercial portfolio of branded products focuses on the following areas: neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. The company was founded on August 7, 1995 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.

