Short Interest in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Decreases By 34.4%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the February 28th total of 39,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of AUROW remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,542. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28. Aurora Innovation has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.74.

Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aurora Innovation stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

