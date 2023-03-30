Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Increases By 29.3%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently issued reports on BNOX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bionomics
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of Bionomics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.73% of the company’s stock.
Bionomics Stock Down 2.4 %
About Bionomics
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
Read More
