Short Interest in Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY) Rises By 100.0%

Brother Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Brother Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Brother Industries stock remained flat at $29.52 on Thursday. 29 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.52 and its 200-day moving average is $31.89. Brother Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $39.20. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Brother Industries (OTCMKTS:BRTHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Brother Industries had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 6.25%. Equities analysts expect that Brother Industries will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brother Industries

Brother Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of communication, printing, and electronic products and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Printing and Solutions Business, Personal and Home Business, Machinery Business, Network and Contents Business, Domino Business and Others.

Further Reading

