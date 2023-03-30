Short Interest in eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR) Increases By 110.7%

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,000 shares, a growth of 110.7% from the February 28th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics by 567.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 166,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:EFTR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.38. 1,060 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,717. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.51. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $4.40.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of selective translation regulator inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is Tomivosertib, an oral small-molecule inhibitor of MNK that is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

