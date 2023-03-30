Short Interest in FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC) Expands By 26.8%

FG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:FGMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the February 28th total of 7,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FG Merger

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of FG Merger during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. 56.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FG Merger alerts:

FG Merger Price Performance

FGMC stock remained flat at $10.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,160. FG Merger has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.19.

FG Merger Company Profile

FG Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the financial services industry in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.