Short Interest in First Resource Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB) Increases By 250.0%

First Resource Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

First Resource Bancorp Stock Performance

FRSB remained flat at $12.86 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.62. First Resource Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $13.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.39 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86.

First Resource Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FRSB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.84 million during the quarter.

First Resource Bancorp Company Profile

First Resource Bancorp, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary, First Resource Bank. Its subsidiary offers lending and depository services for businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The company is headquartered in Exton, PA.

