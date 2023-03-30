Short Interest in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rises By 95.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,500 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the February 28th total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $383,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,728,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,990,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares during the period. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ASR stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $310.96. 51,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,331. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $313.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $285.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ASR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

