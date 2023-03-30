Short Interest in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Expands By 37.6%

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a growth of 37.6% from the February 28th total of 980,800 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 586,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,397,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,307 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 268.0% in the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 936,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after acquiring an additional 682,061 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 426.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after acquiring an additional 514,719 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,190,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies during the third quarter worth about $3,626,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:HDSN traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $8.40. The stock had a trading volume of 400,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,953. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52. The company has a market cap of $380.77 million, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Hudson Technologies

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

