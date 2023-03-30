Short Interest in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Grows By 29.6%

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the February 28th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,405,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

EUFN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,495,754. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.42. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 42,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

