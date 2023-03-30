Short Interest in JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY) Rises By 100.0%

JD Sports Fashion plc (OTCMKTS:JDSPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

JD Sports Fashion Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS JDSPY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.11. 294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. JD Sports Fashion has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $2.35.

Get JD Sports Fashion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JDSPY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.46) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 131 ($1.61) to GBX 170 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 180 ($2.21) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 205 ($2.52) to GBX 210 ($2.58) in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of JD Sports Fashion from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th.

JD Sports Fashion Company Profile

JD Sports Fashion Plc retails and distributes sports fashion wear and outdoor clothing and equipment. It operates through the Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The Sports Fashion segment consists of JD Sports Fashion Plc, John David Sports Fashion (Ireland) Limited, Spodis SA, Champion Sports Ireland, JD Sprinter Holdings 2010 SL, JD Sports Fashion BV, JD Sports Fashion Germany GmbH, JD Sports Fashion SRL, Duffer of St George Limited, Topgrade Sportswear Limited, Kooga Rugby Limited, Focus Brands Limited, Kukri Sports Limited, Source Lab Limited, R.D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JD Sports Fashion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Sports Fashion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.