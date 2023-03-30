Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Rises By 355.3%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 355.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kutcho Copper Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 81,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,586. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.

About Kutcho Copper

(Get Rating)

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

