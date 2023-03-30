Short Interest in Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Rises By 355.3%

Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 355.3% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Kutcho Copper Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS KCCFF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.23. 81,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,586. Kutcho Copper has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.
About Kutcho Copper

