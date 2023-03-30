Short Interest in Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Expands By 269.2%

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 269.2% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Mitchells & Butlers Stock Performance

MBPFF stock remained flat at $2.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. Mitchells & Butlers has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MBPFF shares. Investec started coverage on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mitchells & Butlers from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Mitchells & Butlers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mitchells & Butlers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.00.

About Mitchells & Butlers

Mitchells & Butlers Plc engages in the business of operating pubs and restaurants. It operates under the United Kingdom and Germany geographical segments. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

