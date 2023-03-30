Short Interest in Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF) Expands By 20.3%

Mitsubishi Materials Co. (OTCMKTS:MIMTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the February 28th total of 124,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Mitsubishi Materials Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Materials stock remained flat at C$14.50 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.50. Mitsubishi Materials has a 1-year low of C$14.28 and a 1-year high of C$15.66.

About Mitsubishi Materials

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in, metals, metalworking solutions, cement, environment and energy, and electronic materials businesses. The company offers automotive products, including engine, drive system, and onboard equipment parts and materials; exterior parts and materials; electronic parts and materials; hybrid, EV, and fuel cell car parts and materials; tools; and recycling, and green parts and materials.

