Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Increases By 362.5%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 362.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Monarch Mining Stock Performance
Monarch Mining stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,789. Monarch Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.
About Monarch Mining
