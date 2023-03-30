Short Interest in Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Increases By 362.5%

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 362.5% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Monarch Mining Stock Performance

Monarch Mining stock remained flat at C$0.05 during trading on Wednesday. 42 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,789. Monarch Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.03 and a 12-month high of C$0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.05.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

