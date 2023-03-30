Short Interest in Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Drops By 60.5%

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 60.5% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mr Price Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Mr Price Group stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $8.17. 36,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,764. Mr Price Group has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $15.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Investec raised Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial Services, Telecoms, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment, and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

