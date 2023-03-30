Short Interest in Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Expands By 21.1%

Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Shiseido Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SSDOY traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. The company had a trading volume of 36,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,711. Shiseido has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Shiseido

Shiseido ( OTCMKTS:SSDOY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Shiseido had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 3.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shiseido will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

