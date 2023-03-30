Short Interest in Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Increases By 40.5%

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Siegfried Price Performance

Siegfried stock remained flat at $730.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $730.00 and a 200 day moving average of $730.00. Siegfried has a 1-year low of $730.00 and a 1-year high of $859.25.

Siegfried Company Profile

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling injectables, ophthalmics, and inhalative products.

