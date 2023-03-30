Short Interest in Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Increases By 40.5%

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a growth of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Siegfried Price Performance
Siegfried stock remained flat at $730.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $730.00 and a 200 day moving average of $730.00. Siegfried has a 1-year low of $730.00 and a 1-year high of $859.25.
Siegfried Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siegfried (SGFEF)
- Dave & Buster’s Rebound Could Score for Investors
- Cal-Maine: Is it Time to Chase this Stock Higher?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Three Mid Caps Wall Street Sees Doubling Within 12 Months
- It’s No Stretch: Lululemon Could Break Out of its Range
Receive News & Ratings for Siegfried Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siegfried and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.