Short Interest in SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Declines By 59.0%

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a decrease of 59.0% from the February 28th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SoftBank Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.89. The stock had a trading volume of 53,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,918. SoftBank has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.84.

SoftBank Company Profile

SoftBank Corp. engages in the provision of mobile communication, broadband, ICT solutions and telecom services. It offers the following services: smartphone, mobile and tablet devices; network and VPN services; cloud services; voice call and landline telephone services; IBM Watson; Internet of Things; digital marketing; security services; datacenter; outsourcing; and conferencing and global services.

