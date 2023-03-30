Short Interest in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Declines By 46.6%

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,430,000 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the February 28th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.48. The stock had a trading volume of 742,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,977. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $22.89 and a twelve month high of $85.45.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 13.19%. On average, research analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 898.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Syneos Health by 147.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

