Short Interest in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Rises By 21.5%

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200,000 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 4,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 62,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 9,208 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNV traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.48. 569,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,692,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $603.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.02 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 30.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

