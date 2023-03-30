Short Interest in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW) Drops By 61.1%

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 61.1% from the February 28th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tastemaker Acquisition stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKRW – Get Rating) by 122.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,498 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 209,969 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Tastemaker Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TMKRW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,838. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.15. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

