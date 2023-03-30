Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Rises By 28.2%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 663,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTUUF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Get Tokyu Fudosan alerts:

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.