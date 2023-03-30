Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Rises By 28.2%

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 663,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TTUUF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.
Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile
