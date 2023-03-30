Short Interest in Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUF) Rises By 28.2%

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:TTUUFGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,500 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the February 28th total of 663,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyu Fudosan Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TTUUF traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.89. The stock had a trading volume of 148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416. Tokyu Fudosan has a one year low of $4.84 and a one year high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.02.

Tokyu Fudosan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tokyu Fudosan Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate business in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Urban Development, Strategic Investment, Property Management & Operation, and Real Estate Agents. The Urban Development segment develops and operates office buildings, commercial facilities, condominiums, leased housing, and other facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyu Fudosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyu Fudosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.