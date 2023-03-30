Short Interest in Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS) Expands By 32.4%

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the February 28th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 19.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOPS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Top Ships by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Top Ships during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Top Ships in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Top Ships alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Top Ships from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Top Ships Stock Up 1.6 %

Top Ships Company Profile

TOPS stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,259,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,336,463. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. Top Ships has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

(Get Rating)

Top Ships, Inc is an international owner and operator of tanker vessels. It focuses on the transportation of crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. The company was founded by Evangelos J. Pistiolis on January 10, 2000 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Top Ships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Top Ships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.