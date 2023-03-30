Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Expands By 80.0%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 272,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tremor International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tremor International by 232.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tremor International by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of TRMR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 64,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.90.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
