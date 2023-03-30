Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Expands By 80.0%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMRGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 272,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tremor International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tremor International by 232.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tremor International by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 64,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

