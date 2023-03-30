Short Interest in Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR) Expands By 80.0%

Tremor International Ltd (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 490,400 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the February 28th total of 272,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tremor International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tremor International by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tremor International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tremor International by 232.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Tremor International by 11.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tremor International Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TRMR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.19. The company had a trading volume of 64,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,196. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Tremor International has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $369.58 million, a PE ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Tremor International

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Tremor International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Tremor International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

