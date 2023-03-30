Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Expands By 73.2%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance

Trevi Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Trevi Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.

