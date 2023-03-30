Short Interest in Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Expands By 73.2%

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,800 shares, an increase of 73.2% from the February 28th total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
Trevi Therapeutics Price Performance
Trevi Therapeutics stock remained flat at $1.80 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 9.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.15. Trevi Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $4.68.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics
Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile
Trevi Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI)
- Unifirst Is The Next Cintas And Why It Matters For Investors
- Analysts Upgrade Ciena Corp to Strong Buy
- Alibaba Just Changed The Game For Chinese Tech Conglomerates
- Monster Beverage: Strong Earnings Forecast, Bullish Chart Pattern
- CloudFlare’s Chart Shows Bullish Moving-Average Crossover
Receive News & Ratings for Trevi Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trevi Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.