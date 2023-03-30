Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW) Expands By 54.8%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 54.8% from the February 28th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLVW – Get Rating) by 246.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,187 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Twelve Seas Investment Company II were worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of TWLVW stock remained flat at $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.28.

