Short Interest in U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG) Declines By 54.4%

U.S. Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decrease of 54.4% from the February 28th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USEG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $44,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Energy during the second quarter worth $73,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Energy in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on U.S. Energy from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

U.S. Energy Price Performance

U.S. Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of USEG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,317. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.92. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $5.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. U.S. Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.00%.

About U.S. Energy

US Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in Rockis, Mid Con, South Texas, and West Texas. The company was founded on January 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

