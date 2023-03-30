Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Rises By 33.3%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Unico American Stock Performance

UNAM traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,075. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Unico American has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.15.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of ($2.53) million for the quarter. Unico American had a negative return on equity of 58.65% and a negative net margin of 40.57%.

About Unico American

Unico American Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance through its subsidiary. It also offers insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company was founded by Erwin Cheldin in 1969 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

