Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Decreases By 42.4%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.54.
