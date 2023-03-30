Short Interest in VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF) Decreases By 42.4%

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:VSBGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the February 28th total of 124,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 172,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VSBGF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.14. VSBLTY Groupe Technologies has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.54.

Get VSBLTY Groupe Technologies alerts:

About VSBLTY Groupe Technologies

(Get Rating)

See Also

VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp., a retail technology and marketing company, operates as a software provider of security and retail analytics technology solutions. The company's software modules include DataCaptor, a software module that leverages camera and sensor technology with artificial intelligence to provide real time analytics and audience measurement; VisionCaptor, a content management system; and VSBLTY Vector, a software module that interfaces with a local or remote database to detect persons or objects of interest within a camera's field of view.

Receive News & Ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSBLTY Groupe Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.