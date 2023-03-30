Short Interest in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Rises By 22.2%

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Xinyuan Real Estate Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of XIN stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $4.19. 869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,226. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 1-year low of $2.95 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 478,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xinyuan Real Estate Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and development of real estate properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henan Province, Shandong Province, Jiangsu Province, Sichuan Province, Beijing, Hainan Province, Hunan Province, Shaanxi Province, Shanghai, Tianjin, Xinjiang, Zhuhai, and United States.

