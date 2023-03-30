Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) shares fell 3.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $71.68 and last traded at $71.80. 92,416 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 430,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SSTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, March 6th. TheStreet raised Shutterstock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shutterstock from $47.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

Shutterstock Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.31.

Shutterstock Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,549,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 7,000 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $542,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,341 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,140.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $165,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,549,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,345,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 167,827 shares of company stock valued at $12,746,776. Insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,436,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter worth $18,634,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,335,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 119.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,485,000 after acquiring an additional 289,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 983,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,833,000 after acquiring an additional 253,866 shares during the period. 70.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shutterstock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the provision of a global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Its content types include image, footage, music, and editorial. The company was founded by Jonathan Evan Oringer in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.