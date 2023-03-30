Siacoin (SC) Price Reaches $0.0039

Siacoin (SC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. Siacoin has a market cap of $211.45 million and approximately $4.28 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,579.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00316025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00012005 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $160.91 or 0.00563020 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00071728 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00430988 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 55.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,639,032,991 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

