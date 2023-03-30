Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY) Short Interest Update

Signify (OTCMKTS:PHPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Signify from €35.00 ($37.63) to €32.00 ($34.41) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PHPPY remained flat at $15.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Signify has a one year low of $11.83 and a one year high of $24.39.

Signify NV engages in the provision, development, manufacture, and application of lighting products, systems, and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Solutions, Digital Products, Conventional Products, and Other. The company was founded by Gerard Leonard Philips and Anton Frederik Philips in 1891 and is headquartered in Eindhoven, Netherlands.

