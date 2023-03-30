Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Wingstop worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the third quarter valued at $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 535.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter valued at $164,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wingstop news, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $187,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,036,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Krishnan Anand sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $149,307.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,639 shares in the company, valued at $630,311.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donnie Upshaw sold 1,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $187,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wingstop Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:WING traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $180.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,582. Wingstop Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $193.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.38 and a 200-day moving average of $152.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 101.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.59.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. Wingstop had a net margin of 14.81% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $132.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wingstop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Wingstop from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Wingstop from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.11.

Wingstop Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Featured Stories

