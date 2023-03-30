Silvant Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 107.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 78.3% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TEL traded up $1.64 on Thursday, reaching $129.00. The company had a trading volume of 101,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,909. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. The company has a market capitalization of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $138.24.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.
TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.
