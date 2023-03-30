Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $3.14 Million Stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 11,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 7,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 164.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 336,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,071,000 after buying an additional 209,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 11,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $991,352.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,333.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,108 shares of company stock worth $1,963,883. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Entegris from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Entegris from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Entegris stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $82.26. The stock had a trading volume of 129,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,649. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.75 and a 12 month high of $141.82. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $946.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.14%.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

