Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $6.08 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 87.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,817,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

MTD traded up $6.47 on Thursday, hitting $1,502.78. 5,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,727. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,065.55 and a 12 month high of $1,609.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,500.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,394.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total value of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock valued at $26,391,416. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

