Silvant Capital Management LLC Invests $8.48 Million in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,480,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hall Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of ASML by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ASML by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in ASML by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its position in ASML by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock traded up $18.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $677.80. The stock had a trading volume of 200,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,237. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $363.15 and a 1 year high of $714.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $646.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $568.31. The stock has a market cap of $267.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ASML’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays started coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $688.92.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

