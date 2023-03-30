Silvant Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $22,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 719 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $188.87. The stock had a trading volume of 181,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,052. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.13.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

