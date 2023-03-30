Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 115 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,111 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $447.00 to $422.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.03.

NASDAQ:LULU traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $362.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,159. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $410.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.87 and a 200-day moving average of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

