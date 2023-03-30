Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 224 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 78.2% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

EPAM Systems Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE EPAM traded up $4.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $290.18. 60,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.76. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.68 and a 52 week high of $462.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About EPAM Systems

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wolfe Research cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $462.00 to $410.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen cut EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.14.

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.