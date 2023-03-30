Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 3,149 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Silvant Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,876 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,149 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 1.1% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 506.1% in the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 113.4% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 207 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.40, for a total value of $239,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,093,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $100,912.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,863,024,836.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,259 shares of company stock worth $9,087,270. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $196.50. 1,403,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,118,957. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.50 billion, a PE ratio of 936.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $222.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Salesforce from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.24.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

