Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 507 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $103.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Centene from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.39.

Centene Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CNC traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.55. 404,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,916,362. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.37 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Sarah London purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,653,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.88 per share, with a total value of $503,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sarah London bought 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.60 per share, with a total value of $1,878,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 313,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,653,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 46,750 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,605. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

