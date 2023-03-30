Silvant Capital Management LLC Sells 621 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. AmerisourceBergen comprises 0.7% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 68,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at $42,378,818.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,820.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,633 shares of company stock worth $4,490,081. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $158.95. 61,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,869. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $135.14 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.37 and a 200 day moving average of $156.52.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.08.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

